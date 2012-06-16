DAVID ROSENBERG: 51 Signs The Economy Is A Total Disaster

The U.S. economic recovery has been weak and the looming fiscal cliff threatens to act as a further drag on the economy. Europe is imploding with the chances of a ‘Grexit’ increasing, and Spain’s economy deteriorating and risking contagion.



In his latest report “Charts With Dave”, bearish Gluskin Sheff economist David Rosenberg looks at the state of the U.S. and global economy and writes that the recovery isn’t where it should be.

“Three years into the aftermath of the worst recession since the 1930s, the global economy still cannot manage to expand organically — that is, without the need for ongoing life support from central banks and governments,” writes Rosenberg.

NOTE: Thanks to Gluskin Sheff for giving us permission to feature David Rosenberg’s charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.