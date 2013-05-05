David Rosenberg Just Gave This Devastating Presentation On The Sad State Of The Economy

David Rosenberg, the veteran Wall Street economist and and bearish strategist at Gluskin Sheff, gave an intense presentation on Friday at John Mauldin’s Strategic Investment Conference.
Titled “Bernanke: The Wizard Of Potemkin,” this presentation offers a sobering look at the anemic U.S. economy, the labour market mess, and the Federal Reserve’s controversial efforts to get everything back on track.
Before you can even think about getting bullish, you must consider the eye-opening charts from Rosenberg’s presentation.
Thanks to Gluskin Sheff for giving us permission to feature this presentation.
Potemkin villages were fake and built to make people think things weren't as bad as they really were.
The stock market is nowhere near its highs when you consider it relative to the Fed's stimulus efforts.
Ben Bernanke and the Federal Reserve are committed to do whatever it takes to get the labour market back on track.
Bernanke has been explicit in his intention to get corporate bond, home, and even the stock prices up.
