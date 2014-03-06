5 Questions For David Rosenberg

WealthTrack David Rosenberg

Wednesday's interview was with David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff.

BUSINESS INSIDER: To what extent do you think poor weather has impacted this winter’s economic data?

DAVID ROSENBERG: I would say that the slowing is 50% weather and 50% fundamental with respect to inventory adjustment/savings rate and housing (tight mortgage lending).

BI: What’s the big story that nobody is talking about right now?

DR: That energy prices are on a discernible upward path.

BI: Are you optimistic about Janet Yellen as Fed chair?

DR: I’m optimistic that her policies will in the end generate far more inflation than is generally acknowledged.

BI: The stock market is roaring back to all time highs. Do issues in EM not have as big an impact on U.S. markets as people argued a few weeks ago?

DR: EM has a marginal impact at best… look at the 1997-98 Asian crisis: GDP growth averaged 4%, the unemployment rate went from 5% to 4.5% and the S&P 500 ran up 20%… only became an issue towards the end of the crisis when it became a domestic financial event with the turmoil surrounding LTCM.

BI: What’s something you’ll be watching this week and next?

DR: The February employment report. Whether the S&P 500 can break back above the mid-January highs on a closing basis. Beyond that, the March-April data will tell the tale as to just how much the latest poor data flow was a weather report.

