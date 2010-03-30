David Rosenberg: Here's 14 Reasons This Is NOT Your Typical Recovery

On the heals of last week’s GDP revision, David Rosenberg busts out some charts to show that this is anything but your typical recovery (it’s weaker).



Drawing on several datapoints, there’s really only one “V” out there, which is corporate profits, and even then that’s the result of lower labour costs.

Everything else from pricing power to end demand just isn’t showing much life.

Check out the charts >

Here's one V But this is not helpful Here's how companies are making their money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.