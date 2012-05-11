Here's David Robertson's Ninth Inning Melt Down That Yankees Fans Are Freaking Out About

Photo: YES/MLB.tv

People are going bonkers after David Robertson blew a save against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.Robertson completely fell apart in the ninth inning, loading the bases on six pitches and eventually giving up four runs.



And although closers blow saves all the time, even Mariano Rivera (73 career regular season blown saves), New York Yankees fans are already wondering if Robertson is fit for the closer role.

Some are even suggesting Rafael Soriano take over for Rivera and Robertson stay as the set up man.

With Wednesday’s game in the books, Robertson is now 1-for-2 in this post-Mariano Rivera world. He also struggled a bit before nailing down the save in Tuesday night’s game.

