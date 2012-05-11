Here's David Robertson's Ninth Inning Melt Down That Yankees Fans Are Freaking Out About

People are going bonkers after David Robertson blew a save against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.Robertson completely fell apart in the ninth inning, loading the bases on six pitches and eventually giving up four runs.

And although closers blow saves all the time, even Mariano Rivera (73 career regular season blown saves), New York Yankees fans are already wondering if Robertson is fit for the closer role.

Some are even suggesting Rafael Soriano take over for Rivera and Robertson stay as the set up man.

With Wednesday’s game in the books, Robertson is now 1-for-2 in this post-Mariano Rivera world. He also struggled a bit before nailing down the save in Tuesday night’s game.

David Robertson came into the game with some incredible numbers, including a save from the previous night

Rays shortstop Sean Rodriguez got a single to left field on the first pitch

Brandon Allen came up as a pinch hitter and drilled a single to right field on the very next pitch

Rodriguez went from first to third

And Allen moved to second base on the throw to third

It looked like Robinson Cano got the tag on Allen's leg before his knee hit the bag, though

That put two runners in scoring position with no outs, threatening to end Robertson's impressive scoreless streak

To make matters worse Ben Zobrist then drew a walk on four pitches to load the bases

Things got dicey as power-hitting first baseman Carlos Peña came up to the plate with the bases juiced

Which led Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild to put a call into the bullpen

Lefty reliever Clay Rapada began to warm up, just in case

Crisis averted: Robertson struck out Peña on a 96 mph fastball

A few pitches later B.J. Upton hit a fly ball to deep right field

Nick Swisher caught it for the second out and what looked like an easy sacrifice fly to tie the game

But Swisher let go of a surprisingly good throw to make it a close play at the plate

Sean Rodriguez slid around catcher Russell Martin, however, and was safe by a hair

Just as it looked like Robertson might get out of it, Matt Joyce hit one right on the sweet spot

And everyone knew it was a three-run home run as soon as it left Joyce's bat

The save was already blown at this point, but now Robertson was in line to get the loss after Joyce's home run made it 4-1 Rays

Robertson left the game to a few boos. Yankee hitters couldn't bail him out in the bottom of the ninth. Final score: 4-1 Rays

