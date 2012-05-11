Here's David Robertson's Ninth Inning Melt Down That Yankees Fans Are Freaking Out About

Photo: YES/MLB.tv
People are going bonkers after David Robertson blew a save against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night.Robertson completely fell apart in the ninth inning, loading the bases on six pitches and eventually giving up four runs.
And although closers blow saves all the time, even Mariano Rivera (73 career regular season blown saves), New York Yankees fans are already wondering if Robertson is fit for the closer role.
Some are even suggesting Rafael Soriano take over for Rivera and Robertson stay as the set up man.
With Wednesday’s game in the books, Robertson is now 1-for-2 in this post-Mariano Rivera world. He also struggled a bit before nailing down the save in Tuesday night’s game.
David Robertson came into the game with some incredible numbers, including a save from the previous night
That put two runners in scoring position with no outs, threatening to end Robertson's impressive scoreless streak
Things got dicey as power-hitting first baseman Carlos Peña came up to the plate with the bases juiced
Nick Swisher caught it for the second out and what looked like an easy sacrifice fly to tie the game
The save was already blown at this point, but now Robertson was in line to get the loss after Joyce's home run made it 4-1 Rays
Robertson left the game to a few boos. Yankee hitters couldn't bail him out in the bottom of the ninth. Final score: 4-1 Rays
