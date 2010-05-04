David Remnick: The New Yorker's White House Correspondents Dinner Party Was A Good Business Move

David Remnick.

John Koblin and Reid Pillifant of The New York Observer just filed a lengthy report from this weekend’s White House Correspondents Dinner.One of the parties they hopped around to was thrown by The New Yorker.



In fact, as they note right up top, it was the first time ever that The New Yorker threw a party for the event, which, apparently, is pretty notable.

So what was the motivation for the shindig?

Editor in chief David Remnick suggested that it was a good business move:

“It’s no secret that magazines once in a while want to raise their head up for promotional reasons,” he said. “And there are times when you, as an editor, would love it to be some long-ago age when maybe just editing was enough when business is concerned.”

“We don’t do much of it,” he continued. “It’s at the impetus of the business department.”

The fact that The New Yorker was even having a party was a topic of interest for the media set.

“I’m surprised [The New Yorker] is spending any money on it,” said Atlantic senior editor Corby Kummer. “It’s not like The New Yorker.”

Well, even the most sacred of magazines could use a little boost once in a while.

