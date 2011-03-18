David Remnick, Ira Glass, And Friends Explain Why Longform Journalism Isn't Dead

The demise of longform journalism is vastly exaggerated.



At least the five members of ProPublica’s “Longform Storytelling In A Short-attention Span World” came to that conclusion.

The New Yorker editor David Remnick, This American Life host Ira Glass, Frontline’s Raney Aronson-Rath, and ProPublica managing editor Stephen Engelberg joined moderator and Need to Know co-anchor Alison Stewart on stage to discuss the role of longform in the age of Twitter.

The consensus: It’s here to stay — and maybe better than ever.

(Images courtesy of ProPublica’s Facebook page.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.