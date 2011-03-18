David Remnick, Ira Glass, And Friends Explain Why Longform Journalism Isn't Dead

The demise of longform journalism is vastly exaggerated.
At least the five members of ProPublica’s “Longform Storytelling In A Short-attention Span World” came to that conclusion.
The New Yorker editor David Remnick, This American Life host Ira Glass, Frontline’s Raney Aronson-Rath, and ProPublica managing editor Stephen Engelberg joined moderator and Need to Know co-anchor Alison Stewart on stage to discuss the role of longform in the age of Twitter.
The consensus: It’s here to stay — and maybe better than ever.
(Images courtesy of ProPublica’s Facebook page.)
'...it is going to reach deeper than the level of sheer information and change somebody's life two degrees. That is an enormous achievement.'
Engelberg: 'The new era with all these choices tends to crowd out poorly executed journalism, but that's not so bad.'
Remnick: 'The world is a crazy, beautiful, ugly complicated place, and it keeps moving on from crisis to strangeness to beauty to weirdness to tragedy. The caravan keeps moving on, and the job of the longform writer or filmmaker or radio broadcaster is to stop - is to pause - and when the caravan goes away, that's when this stuff comes.'
Glass, on calling listeners and asking for donations: 'They are so shocked to get a call from someone they know from the radio that they cave right away. I want them to fight... Fight with me.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.