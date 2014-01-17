Here's What NFL Logos Would Look Like As Snobbish Hipsters

Kissing Suzy Kolber/David Rappoccio The New England Patriots’ ‘Flying Elvish’ just got a whole lot more self-absorbed.

Artist David Rappoccio lives in Portland, Ore., which is widely known as the hipster capital of the world. Since he’s been around them so often, he wondered what it be like if NFL logos got a dose of snobbish trendiness.

We’ve featured Rappoccio’s work before. A few months ago he imagined what the NFL’s logos would look like if they were fat, and before that he recreated pompous “British” versions of them.

He got his first taste of viral logo fun when he added Peyton Manning’s goofy frown to all 32 logos back in 2012, complete with the quarterback’s famously big forehead.

Rappoccio was online when the idea for the hipster logos hit him.

“I saw someone gripe about the new Miami Dolphins logo, and how the one with the helmet was now vintage,” he told Business Insider.

This combination of complaining, the NFL, and the idea of “vintage” was the perfect storm of inspiration for hipster versions of NFL logos. Here are some of our favourites:

Some of the logos play up hipster fashion, like this plaid re-imagining of the Cleveland Browns:

Several mix the logos of trendy brands with those of the team, like this combination of Pabst Blue Ribbon (the hipster’s favourite beer) with the Tennessee Titans:

What if instead of a crazed, smiling guy with an eye patch and swords, the Oakland Raiders had the kind of dude who is probably covered in tattoos and hates your favourite band?:

Rappoccio took the horseshoe logo of the Indianapolis Colts and stuck it through the nose of a cigarette-smoking horse who looks like he did too many drugs:

You can check out all of the logos over on the NFL humour site, Kissing Suzy Kolber, where Rappoccio posts once a week. And if you’re a fan of his work, be sure to check out his portfolio and web comic at The Draw Play.

All images reprinted with permission.

