StockTwits Snags Yahoo Finance Vet As VP Of Product

StockTwits, the real-time stock news and discussion network, just made a big hire: David Putnam, a 5-year product vet at Yahoo Finance, is joining StockTwits as VP of Product.



Why leave the world’s biggest finance site for a fledgling startup? (And a Yahoo Finance partner.)

We asked Putnam, and he said…

“I am joining StockTwits because their real time idea network solves consumer problems. In the case of the Finance vertical, they are delivering on the promise of personalised and relevant ideas, content, and relationships between traders and traders, and traders and investors in a world crowded with feeds that are far from curated. StockTwits gets it when it comes to creating verticals around real time ideas and streams, finance being the first vertical, and I am excited about accelerating all aspects of their vision.”

The phrases “finance being the first vertical” and “real time idea network” caught our attention.

What’s next, ShoppingTwits? SportsTwits? Not a bad idea…

Disclosure: StockTwits founder/CEO Howard Lindzon is an investor in Business Insider.

