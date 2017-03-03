David Price, the Red Sox's $217 million ace, may need surgery on his elbow

Emmett Knowlton
David PriceLeon Halip/Getty Images

Red Sox Nation is holding its breath amid news that ace left-handed pitcher David Price will seek a second opinion on his throwing elbow. 

According to Boston Globe beat writer Pete Abraham, Price got an MRI after dealing with arm soreness during this week at spring training. Abraham reports that the team did not agree with the findings of the MRI, which means Price will seek the opinions of Dr. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache — the two foremost Tommy John specialists around the game. 

From Abraham: 

ESPN’s Jim Bowden said that there is serious concern Price will indeed need Tommy John surgery: 

Price, who is in the second year of his seven-year, $US217 million contract, is among the best pitchers in the game and the foundation of the team’s pitching rotation. There’s no way to overstate how important he is to the Red Sox, who are World Series contenders this season.

