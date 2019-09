Tampa Bay Rays pitcher David Price greeted new Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish with some good-old fashioned ethnic stereotyping on Twitter today.



Here’s what Price tweeted in response to a question about the Japanese phenom:

Photo: twitter.com

Real classy.

The tweet has yet to be taken down for some reason.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.