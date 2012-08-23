David Pogue Made A Very Clever Fake Movie Trailer To Propose To His Girlfriend

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue made a fake movie trailer to propose to his girlfriend.



It will make you groan and then smile with its adorableness – kind of like Pogue himself!

In the YouTube description, he writes:

On August 15, 2012, I proposed to the love of my life. I made a fake movie trailer — a thinly veiled version of our love story. I persuaded the movie theatre at a summer resort to play it before a movie we went to see. Both of our families were there to see it. I hid a video camera to capture her reaction (it was in a ficus plant next to the screen). Here’s how it happened!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

