David Pogue Slams Traditional Tech Blogs To Announce His New Site On Yahoo

David Pogue, Yahoo’s new tech editor, announced the company’s new tech site, Yahoo Tech today.

In the process, he bashed traditional tech blogs like Engadget, The Verge, Re/Code, and Gizmodo, saying those publications use too much jargon and don’t cater to “normal” people who don’t understand tech.

He even pulled out a bunch of wonky headlines from those blogs to prove his point. He also screwed around with the logos of his new competition. (See image to the right.)

Pogue is right. There are dozens of tech blogs out there, but many write with the assumption that their readers follow every little nugget of tech news. They don’t. There are a lot more so-called “normal” people out there than there are techies. And those are the people Yahoo and Pogue are targeting with the new tech site.

It’s a smart move. And to be clear, I think there’s room for both schools of thought. The traditional tech blogs can continue writing for the plugged-in techie crowd. But sites like Yahoo (and Business Insider!) now have an opportunity to reach much wider audiences by explaining the confusing world of tech in a much more accessible way.

Pogue used to be the most influential tech columnist at The New York Times, but left the paper a few months ago to join Yahoo and start his own tech site.

