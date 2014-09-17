Review: The iPhone 6 Is 'Thin, Sexy Phone'

Yahoo Tech writer and former New York Times columnist David Pogue reviewed the iPhone 6, calling it “thin” and “sexy.”

He says there’s nothing surprising about the phone really, because of all the leaks leading up to the event. The only thing that’s surprising to people, he says, is that they don’t even feel the iPhone 6 is that much bigger. “You have to hold an iPhone 5S next to it before you really notice,” he says.

There is a downside to a bigger screen, though, he says: “You have to carry around a bigger phone.” And he describes the iPhone 6 Plus in particular as being a “pocket-filler.”

Some other highlights:

“On both phones, if there’s something at the top of the screen, too far away for your shrimpy little thumb to reach, you can touch the home button twice (touch, not click) to make the screen image slide down so you can reach what was at the top.”

“The iPhone 6 gets slightly better battery life [than the iPhone 5S] — 14 hours of reported talk time, up from 10; 11 hours of Web surfing on WiFi, up from 10. The iPhone 6 Plus gets substantially better life: 24 hours of talk time, 12 hours of browsing, and so on.”

“The iPhone camera is getting scarily good.”

Check out the whole review here>>

