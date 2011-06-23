Criminal Charges Have Been Dropped Against NYT Gadget Guru David Pogue

Glynnis MacNicol
New York Times tech columnist David Pogue

Criminal charges have been dropped against the New York Times star gadget reviewer David Pogue.

Pogue and his (soon-to-be ex) wife were both charged with disorderly conduct last month after a fight in their home “turned physical.” 

(At one point she allegedly bit him on the arm and he hit her with a iPhone.)

The AP reports that both Pogue and his wife wanted the charges dropped against each other and that after prosecutors agreed and the case was dismissed Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.