Criminal Charges Have Been Dropped Against NYT Gadget Guru David Pogue

Criminal charges have been dropped against the New York Times star gadget reviewer David Pogue.



Pogue and his (soon-to-be ex) wife were both charged with disorderly conduct last month after a fight in their home “turned physical.”

(At one point she allegedly bit him on the arm and he hit her with a iPhone.)

The AP reports that both Pogue and his wife wanted the charges dropped against each other and that after prosecutors agreed and the case was dismissed Wednesday.

