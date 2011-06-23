Criminal Charges Have Been Dropped Against NYT Gadget Guru David Pogue

Criminal charges have been dropped against the New York Times star gadget reviewer David Pogue.
Pogue and his (soon-to-be ex) wife were both charged with disorderly conduct last month after a fight in their home “turned physical.”
(At one point she allegedly bit him on the arm and he hit her with a iPhone.)
The AP reports that both Pogue and his wife wanted the charges dropped against each other and that after prosecutors agreed and the case was dismissed Wednesday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.