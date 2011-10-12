DAVID POGUE: iPhone 4S Is 'Magical,' Siri Changes The Definition Of 'Phone'

Photo: Via Pretty Daises on Flickr

In a review published tonight in the New York Times, tech columnist David Pogue raves about Apple’s new iPhone 4S, which ships this Friday.He spends most of the review detailing his incredibly positive experiences with Siri, iPhone 4S’s brand new speech recognition feature.



Here are some highlights from his review:

“What showed up was a new iPhone that looks just like the last one: black or white, glass front and back, silver metal band around the sides. And on paper, at least, the new phone does only four new things.”

“Siri is billed as a virtual assistant: a crisply accurate, astonishingly understanding, uncomplaining, voice-commanded minion. No voice training or special syntax is required; you don’t even have to hold the phone up to your head. “

“It’s mind-blowing how inexact your utterances can be. Siri understands everything from, “What’s the weather going to be like in Tucson this weekend?” to “Will I need an umbrella tonight?”

“But already, Siri saves time, fumbling and distraction, and profoundly changes the definition of “phone.”

On iOS 5: “Some of its 200 new features play Android catch-up.”

“There are some rough spots here and there; for example, every now and then the 4S’s camera app gets stuck on its startup screen. And while the battery still gets you through one full day, standby time is shorter than before (200 hours versus 300). But over all, Apple has done an excellent job.”

For the entirety of Pogue’s review, head over to the New York Times. For our full review of the iPhone 4S, check back early next week.

