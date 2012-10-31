POGUE: The iPad Mini Is 'Is A Far Classier, More Attractive, Thinner Machine'

David Pogue

Photo: Flickr/eschipul

David Pogue at the New York Times loves the iPad mini, even though the screen isn’t super sharp.In a very short review he says:



“Over all, the Mini gives you all the iPad goodness in a more manageable size, and it’s awesome. You could argue that the iPad Mini is what the iPad always wanted to be.”

And while it’s more expensive than the Kindle Fire HD and the Nexus 7, Pogue says:

“the iPad Mini is a far classier, more attractive, thinner machine. It has two cameras instead of one. Its fit and finish are far more refined. And above all, it offers that colossal app catalogue, which Android tablet owners can only dream about. “

And about that non-Retina display?

Nobody’s going to complain about the sharpness — it packs in 163 pixels per inch (ppi) — but it’s not the same jaw-dropping resolution as the big iPad (264 ppi). Gotta hold something back for next year’s model, right?

Read the whole thing here >

