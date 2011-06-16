David Pogue RIPS The Chromebook Apart In His Review

David Pogue, the New York Times’ personal technology columnist, seriously dissed the new Samsung Series 5 Chromebooks (running on Google’s Chrome OS) in his column yesterday.



A few bullet points from his article:

The Samsung Series 5 Chromebook is beautiful, and has a MacBook-esque feel. Typing on it is a dream, except there’s no Caps Lock.

It’s really weird to use a computer that doesn’t have a desktop. It’s like using a computer where you can’t minimize the browser window.

Chromebooks assume that you are online anywhere you go. We are not quite there yet. When you’re not online, the Chromebook is a three-pound “paperweight.”

And here’s the REAL kicker:

“Truth is, considering how stripped-down the Samsung is, you have to wonder why it’s as big, heavy and expensive as it is. You can find plenty of full-blown Windows laptops with the same price, weight and size.”

Ouch.

You really should read the whole thing. It’s pretty harsh.

Click here to read Pogue’s full review on the New York Times →

