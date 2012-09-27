David Pogue Crushes Apple Maps: 'It May Be The Most Embarrassing, Least Usable Piece Of Software Apple Has Ever Unleashed'

Photo: Via Pretty Daises on Flickr

David Pogue, the New York Times’ personal technology columnist, just crushed Apple’s Maps.He writes, “Maps is an appalling first release. It may be the most embarrassing, least usable piece of software Apple has ever unleashed.”



He says that while the maps are beautifully designed, they’re so buggy, inaccurate, and lacking in basic features that it’s, “as though you just got a $1,500 professional coffee maker and then poured moldy beans into it.”

Ouch.

