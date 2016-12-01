David Petraeus would have to inform his probation officer if Trump hires him as secretary of state

Former CIA Director David Petraeus would need to notify his probation officer if he is chosen as President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state, according to court documents cited by CNN and USA Today on Wednesday.

The documents stipulate that Petraeus, who is serving two years’ probation after pleading guilty to charges of mishandling classified information, would have three days to inform his probation officer about his new job.

If hired by Trump and confirmed by Congress, Petraeus would also have to get approval from a court or his probation officer before he can travel out of North Carolina for work, and submit to periodic, warrantless searches of his property and electronic devices, according to the court documents.

Petraeus is reportedly one of four candidates in the running for the secretary of state position, along with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Corker, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly.

