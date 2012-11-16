REPORT: David Petraeus Talked Paula Broadwell Out Of A North Carolina Senate Run

Barton Gellman has an excellent piece at Time about the evolving David Petraeus sex scandal and how it unfolded from the perspective of Petraeus and Broadwell.



The most interesting chunk of the deep dive comes on page three.

Gellman reports that Broadwell was approached by “Republican moneymen” about running for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

The race would presumably be against Democrat Kay Hagan, who is up for re-election in 2014.

Broadwell considered the opportunity. But according to the report, she brought up the possibility with Petraeus, who shot it down:

Petraeus, she said in an irritated tone, rejected the idea out of hand. What was her position, he asked, on abortion? Climate change? Gun control? Gay marriage? Tax cuts? Social Security vouchers? Her answers, he told her, would not fit either party, and she should not sell herself out.

In Petraeus’ mind, this would be an understandable red flag, as his affair with Broadwell was going on at the time.

Meanwhile, the other woman in the scandal told a reporter she was at the White House in September >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.