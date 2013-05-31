APFormer CIA director and U.S. forces commander David Petraeus is joining private equity firm KKR, according to Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee.



Valleywag’s Nitasha Tiku got the jump on this story a month ago.

Petraeus will head a new unit dedicated to policy, macroeconomic trends and and emerging-market due diligence.

Click here to read Banerjee’s interview with Petraeus on the move >

