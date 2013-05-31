David Petraeus Is Joining Private Equity Firm KKR

Rob Wile

APFormer CIA director and U.S. forces commander David Petraeus is joining private equity firm KKR, according to Bloomberg’s Devin Banerjee.

Valleywag’s Nitasha Tiku got the jump on this story a month ago.

Petraeus will head a new unit dedicated to policy, macroeconomic trends and and emerging-market due diligence. 

Click here to read Banerjee’s interview with Petraeus on the move >

