David Petraeus WILL Testify On Benghazi Tomorrow

Former CIA Director David Petraeus will testify before Congressional committees on the deadly Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, Fox News is reporting.



ABC’s Martha Raddatz reports that the testimony will come in a closed-door session on Thursday, but Fox reports that the time and date are still being determined.

Photo: Twitter/@MarthaRaddatz

Petraeus resigned last week amid what’s becoming an increasingly convoluted adultery scandal. On Tuesday, a third woman, socialite Jill Kelley, became the centre of the scandal.

Petraeus was originally supposed to testify before Congress on Thursday about the Benghazi attacks, which killed four Americans — including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens. That testimony was originally put on hold after his abrupt resignation, and interim CIA Director Mike Morell was set to take Petraeus’ place.

