GOP SENATOR: Politics around the spending bill battle are a key reason Trump 'is doing so well'

Photo: Jason Getz/Getty Images

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia told Business Insider on Monday that the battle over the government spending bill is “one reason why Donald Trump is doing so well.”

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to reject a spending bill to fund the government through early December by a 45-55 vote, far short of the 60 needed to pass.

If no extension is passed by the end of the week, there will be a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Senate Democrats have said they will refuse to back a bill that provides disaster relief to Louisiana but not to Flint, Michigan for its water crisis.

A total of 13 Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined the Democrats in opposing the bill Tuesday.

Speaking in Hempstead, New York, before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University, Perdue said Monday that he’s “outraged” an agreement on funding the government for the near future has not been met. But, he did say he’s sure a bill will get passed this week.

“I mean, neither side benefits from a day past the end of the fiscal year,” he said. “I will say there are political games going on to keep Republican senators who are running for office in Washington longer than they need to be.”

“We should have done this last week,” he continued. “Actually, this whole thing should have been done back in July to be honest with you.”

The Georgia Republican said this is an example of the “political insider games” that “outrages people back at home.”

“It’s one reason why Donald Trump is doing so well,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.