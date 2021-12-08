Trump-endorsed Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results as governor

Former Sen. David Perdue. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue said he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 results in Georgia.

Perdue, a former Republican senator, is challenging GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

Two recounts confirmed Trump’s election loss in Georgia.

Former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary, said he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election results in the state if he were in Kemp’s shoes last year.

Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia and faulted Kemp for not backing his baseless claims of election fraud or calling a special legislative session to address them. Trump, in endorsing Perdue, said of Kemp, “The liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity.”

Perdue told Axios in explaining why he wouldn’t have certified the election: “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now.

“They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for.”

Perdue did not specify what “information” had come out since the 2020 election that threw the outcome of the presidential race into doubt or what he would have wanted to be investigated before certifying the state’s results.

A statewide risk-limiting audit, which involved a full hand recount of the presidential race, as well as a statewide machine recount requested by the Trump campaign after Kemp first certified the outcome of the presidential race, confirmed that Trump lost the state of Georgia to then-President-elect Joe Biden.

“Following Judge Grimberg’s ruling yesterday, state law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate recount if they choose,” Kemp said after the machine recount confirmed Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Neither the Trump campaign nor any other plaintiffs successfully proved their allegations of election improprieties in a court of law. The Trump campaign lost a case seeking to halt certain absentee ballots from being counted in the days following the election, lost subsequent attempts in state and federal court to overturn and “decertify” the presidential election results altogether, and voluntarily dropped all four of its lawsuits challenging the election results in Georgia on January 7.

“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who is also facing a Trump-endorsed primary challenger, said at the time.

It is also unclear how long Perdue would have wanted the election to be investigated.

In presidential elections, states risk losing the guarantee of Congress counting their electoral votes if they don’t certify their votes and appoint their electors by the Monday after the second Wednesday in December. This deadline played a role in the 2000 election dispute in Florida, when the Supreme Court ruled on the day of the safe-harbor date to award Florida’s electoral votes to George W. Bush.

Perdue was on the ballot in the November 2020 election and was forced into a January 5 runoff election, which he lost to now-Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.

The former senator also told Axios that if he were governor, he would have called a special legislative session to “protect and fix what was wrong for the January election.”

The Kemp camp rejected the claim, with a spokesman telling Georgia Public Broadcasting in a statement that Perdue never asked Kemp for a special session.

“In fact, his campaign — and Perdue himself — asked for there not to be a special session called,” the spokesman said. “At the time, they knew that a special session could not overturn the 2020 general election and that changes to election rules for an election already underway are not allowed under state law or court precedent.

“Now, Perdue is a desperate, failed former politician who will do anything to soothe his own bruised ego.”