David Paterson Pulls The Plug On His Election Bid

Following the NYT’s trilogy of damaging stories, New York Governor David Paterson has decided to cancel his bid to maintain his job. (It’s not a re-election, since he was never elected in the first place).



But evidently he’s not resigning. The decision will be announced today according to the New York Daily News.

Bravo to the New York Times, which now has the scalp of back to back governors to hang on its wall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.