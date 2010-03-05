David Paterson Calls Emergency Meeting With Staff For 2:30 PM

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
We’re not sure what it’s about — though you can use your imagination — but WSJ says damaged NY governor David Paterson has called an emergency meeting with staff for this afternoon at 2:30.This comes simultaneous to Al Sharpton calling for an emergency meeting of black leaders regarding their support for the governor.
Update: And now his communications director Peter Kaufmann just quit.
Stay tuned…
