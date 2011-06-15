David Pakman: There Are Huge Investment Opportunities In Social Data Targeting

As the web is becoming more and more social, we are leaving personal preferences all over the Internet.



This personal information is gold and few have figured out how to gather and manage it all, says David Pakman, a partner at Venrock. Pursuing investments in companies that are using social data for the basis of their value creation is the way to go, says Pakman, who is an investor in socially targeted advertising startup Media6Degrees.

Watch below as Pakman talks about how social travel and social recommendation platforms will become key to online commerce and could possibly be disruptive to the incumbents.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

