To This Venture Capitalist, One Degree Rules Above All

Venrock partner David Pakman sat down to a wide-ranging interview with OneWire CEO Skiddy von Stade, and there was one big take away towards the end — get an engineering degree.

“We still prefer [hiring] people who are engineers. People with hardware/software backgrounds, I think, have a great advantage in terms of finding companies and evaluating the strength of the technology…” said Pakman.

He said when he and his partners sit down to think about who they should add to their team — a team that has invested in companies like Klout, Dstillery and Dollar Shave Club — they want people who actually get the technology behind the business.

Another thing Pakman looks at is a potential hire’s networks. Young people are going out and starting companies like never before, and Venrock wants to hire people who know what their peers are doing.

“Hyper connected young people with great networks,” he called them.

