David Pakman On A Possible Tech Bubble: "There Is A Lot Of Bad behaviour"

Are we in the middle of another tech bubble?



David Pakman of Venrock thinks that there are some signs of trouble in the water but there are also some legitimate valuations of buzzing startups as well.

Watch below Pakman discussing the role of VCs in the bubbling tech hype, and the “stupid behaviour” that may as well lead the industry to collapse again.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

Don’t Miss:

• Fred Wilson: Raising Too Much Money Makes Me Uncomfortable

• The Art Of The Pivot: Why And How To Reinvent Your Startup On The Fly (VIDEO)

• Fred Wilson: Why Foursquare Should Have Turned On Its Revenue Model Earlier, While Twitter Can Wait

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.