David Oyelowo says George Clooney ruined his 'mind-blowingly moving' meeting with Barack Obama

- During an interview with late-night host Conan O’Brien, Oyelowo recalled his “mind-blowingly moving” first meeting with President Barack Obama when he screened his civil rights movie “Selma” at the White House in 2014.
- Oyelowo said that the former president invited him and three other people into a secret room at the White House where the Gettysburg Address was kept in a glass cabinet.
- “He took us in to look at it, and I kid you not, the most incredible thing happened: he started reading it,” Oyelowo said, adding that President Obama went on to “read the entire thing.”
- However, Oyelowo’s special moment with Obama was spoiled when he told George Clooney the story on a recent film shoot.
- Clooney told the actor: “Oh yeah, Barack, he did that to me.”
- “It turns out this is something President Obama did all the time?” Conan asked. “It’s like a bit,” Oyelowo confirmed. “It’s his little thing he does.”
