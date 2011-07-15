David Ortiz's Role In The Orioles-Red Sox Brawl Nets Him A Four-Game Suspension

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and Baltimore pitcher Kevin Gregg each were suspended four games and fined for their parts in a July 8 bench-clearing brawl.Orioles pitcher Mike Gonzalez was suspended three games, and manager Buck Showalter was suspended one game as part of the punishment handed out Thursday by Major League Baseball. Gregg and Gonzalez have decided to appeal, delaying the punishment; Ortiz was not immediately available for comment.



Showalter, who does not have the option of an appeal, will sit out Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

Gregg did not reveal how much he was fined, except to say it was “steep.” Gonzalez said he was fined $1,500. Also fined undisclosed amounts in connection with the three-day skirmish: Orioles pitcher Jim Johnson, Boston catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Boston pitcher John Lackey.

The skirmish started when Gregg threw two inside pitches to Ortiz. He started toward the mound after the second, and players from both benches and bullpens trotted onto the field, but nothing further developed.

Gregg then got Ortiz to pop out and shouted something to the Boston slugger, who charged and met Gregg about halfway between the mound and first base line. Umpire Mike Estabrook ejected Gregg, Ortiz and Saltalamacchia.

Ortiz apologized the next day, but in the series finale on July 10 Gonzalez threw a pitch behind Ortiz. Gonzalez and Showalter immediately were ejected. In its statement, MLB said Gonzalez intentionally threw at Ortiz after both sides had been warned.

