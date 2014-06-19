David Ortiz Yelled At Press Box After Not Getting Credit For A Hit

David Ortiz yelled at and gestured towards the press box during today’s game against the Twins seemingly upset that he was not given him credit for a base hit on a play ruled an error.

The incident came at the end of the eighth inning of the scoreless game. Ortiz hit a hard ground ball to first base. Joe Mauer was able to knock the ball down, but the ball scooted away from him and Ortiz reached first base without a throw.

After the inning ended on a double-play, several media members at the game reported that Ortiz started yelling at the press box and giving the thumbs down signal towards the official scorer.

Ortiz is seriously ticked off that he did not get a hit on that last ball. Yelling up at press box, giving thumbs down to official scorer.

— Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) June 18, 2014

Ortiz has long had a reputation as a selfish player and this latest incident will not help.

Here is the play in question.



