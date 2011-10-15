One Of The Most Beloved Red Sox Of All Time Would Rather Play For The Yankees

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

David Ortiz said he would be willing to join the New York Yankees. And in doing so, he took a couple of none-too-subtle shots at his current team.Ortiz, who will be a free agent after the season, was asked about the possibility of joining the hated Yankees.



“Who doesn’t want to be involved in a great situation where everything goes the right way?” Ortiz said.

Of course, by making this statement, Ortiz is suggesting that he is tired of playing for a team where everything doesn’t always go the right way. That was something he confirmed later on. “There’s too much drama, man,” said Ortiz. “I don’t know if I want to be part of [the Red Sox] drama for next year.”

But while Big Papi may be willing to join the Yankees, that doesn’t mean the Yankees will want the ageing slugger, who hit .309 with 29 home runs.

Jorge Posada, who served as the Yankees primary DH this season is not likely to be back next year. But Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira, and Derek Jeter will all be a year older and each will need time at DH next season to rest their ageing bodies. Those three combined for 29 starts at DH this season.

So unless Ortiz is willing to accept a role as the Yankees part-time DH, don’t look for Papi to make the jump to the Evil Empire in 2012.

