DAVID ORTIZ: Some Red Sox Players Didn't Care About Winning

The Red Sox have had a rough couple of months, and if you ask David Ortiz, it might be because some of his teammates just didn’t care.Ortiz appeared on a local Boston radio show and was asked if there were players in the Red Sox clubhouse that did not care.



“Probably, yeah. It probably happened, but seeing [that] … as an owner and manager of the team, you keep that in mind for yourself. You guys know the guys who care. That’s the thing. People know.”.

We have already seen the beginning of the fallout with the departure of manager Terry Francona. And if it’s true that some players didn’t care, it will be interesting to see which players follow Francona out the door.

