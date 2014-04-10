David Ortiz's Big Home Run Included The Longest Home Run Trot Ever Recorded

David Ortiz hit a 3-run home run in the eighth inning to erase a 1-run deficit and give the Red Sox a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Thanks to the home run barely staying fair and well, Big Papi being Big Papi, it was a while before Ortiz reached home plate. According to TaterTrotTracker.com, which has been timing home run trots since 2010, Ortiz’s home run trot took 32.91 seconds, nearly 1.5 seconds longer than the previous record.

Here is the home run.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ortiz is no stranger to slow home run trots as he had seven of the ten slowest trots in 2013. However, this is the first time he has topped 30 seconds since 2010 and did give this one a nice, long look to see if it would be fair.

Here is another look.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.