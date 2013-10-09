David Ortiz Had An Adorable (And Painful) Moment With His Son Prior To Game 4 Of The ALDS

The Boston Red Sox played the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the AL Division Series on Tuesday night. But if you thought the players might be nervous before such a big game, you wouldn’t have known it watching David Ortiz and his son.

Big Papi took a few moments during warm-ups to play a little baseball with his young son. It was during this time that a TBS camera captured this adorable, and painful, moment…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.