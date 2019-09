Here’s a mobile phone video from inside Fenway Park of

the David Ortiz grand slamthat saved the Red Sox’s season last night.

We’re suckers for fan videos that show the crowd going nuts after an incredible play, and this is no exception. It’s a great angle. You can see the ball perfectly.

The video, with some dirty language (via @BillSimmons):

