A Perfectly Timed Photo Of A Boston Police Officer Celebrating David Ortiz's Grand Slam

This perfect photo of the David Ortiz grand slam that spurred a Red Sox comeback in Game 2 of the ALCS is on the front page of the Boston Globe sports section today.

In it, a Boston police officer throws his hands in the air just as Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter tumbles over the fence.

Awesome:

The man, Stan Grossfeld, with the #RedSox shot of the night: pic.twitter.com/KoOOsFGYJ4

— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 14, 2013

Here’s the video:

