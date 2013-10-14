A Perfectly Timed Photo Of A Boston Police Officer Celebrating David Ortiz's Grand Slam

Tony Manfred

This perfect photo of the David Ortiz grand slam that spurred a Red Sox comeback in Game 2 of the ALCS is on the front page of the Boston Globe sports section today.

In it, a Boston police officer throws his hands in the air just as Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter tumbles over the fence.

Awesome:

Here’s the video:

