David Ortiz ERUPTS, Demolishes A Dugout Phone, Reducing It To Particles In A Frightening Display Of Anger

During Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox David Ortiz erupted in one of the most frightening fits of anger ever.



Ortiz was at bat and the count was 3-0. A pitch from Orioles’ Jairo Asencio came in high, but as Ortiz prepped for his walk, the umpire called it a strike.

Ortiz proceeded to strike out. He had some words with the ump on his way back to the dugout.

And that’s when it got scary.

“Big Papi” violently swung his bat, taking his rage out on the dugout phone with his bat.

Ortiz was ejected from the game.

The Sox won 7-3.

Here’s the video from MLB.com.

