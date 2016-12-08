David Ortiz joked about coming out of retirement after the Red Sox traded for Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox made the first big trade of MLB hot stove season on Tuesday when they traded four prospects, including 21-year-old Cuban sensation Yoan Moncada, for White Sox All-Star lefthander Chris Sale.

Sale makes the Red Sox an immediate World Series favourite; indeed, former Boston General Manager Theo Epstein called the Red Sex the Golden State Warriors of the MLB. The addition of Sale also has David Ortiz pondering a return to Fenway next season.

After news of the trade broke, Ortiz posted an Instagram with a picture of Sale. The caption read: “My boy Sale to Btown … y’all got me thinking.”



To be clear: Ortiz is almost certainly joking, so Sox fans shouldn’t get their hopes up — at least not yet. But after Big Papi’s monster season last year, there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t be productive again next year.

