David Ortiz angrily broke a bat over his knee after getting a base hit

Morgan J. Wolf
Big PapiVine/MLB

Let’s face facts: baseball is hard. So when you get a hit, most people would be relatively proud of themselves. Unless you’re David Ortiz.

Apparently, hitting a mere single is not good enough for Big Papi, who snapped his bat like a twig over his knee on his way to first base.


To be fair, Big Papi might have snapped the bat because his single wasn’t enough to spark a late-inning comeback for the Red Sox as they ultimately lost 7-2 to the Texas Rangers.

