David Ogilvy Is Alive And Well, And Living On Pinterest

Photo: Pinterest

Pinterest, the online pinboard site that’s loved by women and growing like crazy, has given a new afterlife to David Ogilvy, the Ogilvy & Mather founder who invented the modern ad agency.Ogilvy died in 1999, about 10 years after he ended his active role with the agency (now owned by WPP). He essentially predates the internet, and therefore shouldn’t have much of an online existence.



But his famous quotes—such as “if it doesn’t sell, it isn’t creative” and “the consumer isn’t a moron, she is your wife”—are the sort of pithy inspirational aphorisms that Pinterest users love. He also left behind some distinctive black-and-white photographs of himself from the Mad Men era.

That, it seems, is a recipe for success on Pinterest, where users have pinned an ever-growing swathe of Ogilvy related items, including stuff they’ve made about Ogilvy themselves.

The irony of all this is that Ogilvy & Mather itself isn’t on Pinterest yet (unless you count this feeble effort by its Johannesburg office).

Once again, the founder got there first.

