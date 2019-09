Here’s Leicester City’s David Nugent curling a shot into the top corner with the outside of his foot against Walsall in a preseason friendly.

He runs onto a pass, hits it first time, and it beats the keeper.

That is gorgeous (via SB Nation):

Here’s the full video:

