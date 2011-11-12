A Bills Wide Receiver Is Dating A Cowboys Cheerleader

Bills wide receiver David Nelson is dating the enemy.



Nelson is dating Kelsi Reich, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Most weekends it’s fine, Reich can cheer for the team she works for and her boyfriend.

But this weekend, when the Bills face the Cowboys, she’ll have to cheer for her boy on the inside.

But Nelson understands, he told Inside The Bills:

“She works for the Dallas Cowboys and roots for the Dallas Cowboys, but I know she’ll have some inside joy if I do well,”

