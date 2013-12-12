HOUSE OF THE DAY: Eccentric Billionaire David Murdock Is Selling His Bel Air Mansion For $US30 Million

The 90-year-old CEO of Dole Food Company David Murdock is selling his gorgeous estate overlooking Los Angeles for $US30 million,

according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The American colonial revival was first built in 1927 and designed by architect Gordon B. Kaufman, who also did the Hoover Dam, the Los Angeles Times building, and the famous Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills.

Murdock purchased the property in early 2001 for $US10 million from Italian fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, who had the home photographed for Elle Decor back in 2000.

And though we only have exterior shots of the 1.6 acre estate, it’s incredibly beautiful, with stone paths, a terrace, and views of LA. With over 12,000 square feet of interior space, the current listing from Hilton & Hyland also says the the mansion has 14 foot ceilings, a formal dining room, a gym, and even servants’ quarters inside.

Outside of the main home, there’s a separate guest house, pool house, garage, and what the listing calls a “tropical greenhouse.” Swanky.

The eccentric, self-made billionaire and high school dropout is currently worth $US2.4 billion, according to Forbes, and is the 235th richest person in America. He’s on a mission to live until age 125, and sold most of the Hawaiian island of Lanai to Larry Ellison for an estimated $US600 million last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.