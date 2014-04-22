David Moyes Is Out As Manager Of Manchester United

David Moyes is no longer the manager of Manchester United the team announced this morning.

The move, which comes less than one year after he took over for Sir Alex Ferguson, had been rumoured for weeks. It was the shortest stint for a Manchester United manager in 82 years.

The club also announced that current player Ryan Giggs will take over as player-manager on an interim basis.

Giggs has played his entire career with the Red Devils, making his first appearance with the club during the 1990-91 season.

One year after winning the Premier League by 11 points, Manchester United sits in seventh place and are already guaranteed to miss out on next season’s Champions League competition by not finishing among the top four.

