Morgan Stanley's David Moore Leaving... And rumour Is He Found Out From CNBC

UPDATE: A Morgan Stanley spokesman says the story is completely untrue. We’re keeping it up because it’s a story we heard from someone who works with Moore. It’s a rumour that was going around the firm. We don’t know if it’s true or not.



Someone who works with him told us a funny story about David Moore, the former head of structured rates at Morgan Stanley.

The story is that Moore found out that he was leaving Morgan Stanley when he heard Kate Kelly say it on CNBC.

Apparently, before Kelly said the words “also David Moore head of structured rates is leaving Morgan Stanley,” Moore had no clue he’d be leaving.

So he was probably just going about his day on January 20th, and then Kate Kelly came on the screen with a “Breaking News” update. And he tuned in, because you never know what those things are going to be about.

And then, he heard Kelly announced that Morgan Stanley just made a big hire — that the firm had poached the head of the government bonds unit, Glenn Hadden, from Goldman Sachs, where he was made partner in 2008.

Awesome! Moore might have thought. Kelly just said Hadden is “very well respected by his peers” and could help reinvigorate the firm’s fixed income unit (which just suffered major exec shuffling). And since Hadden would be Morgan’s head of global interest rate division, he wouldn’t necessarily fill Moore’s roll.

But then she said, “also David Moore head of structured rates is leaving Morgan Stanley.”

Don’t say you never learn anything watching CNBC.

The story could be sort of sad, but apparently Moore is a “hitter” and he has nothing to worry about.

Again, Morgan Stanley says this story is completely untrue.

