DAVID MILIBAND: Now is the 'worst possible time' for the US to cut foreign aid

President Donald Trump has released his “America First” budget proposal that revealed heavy cuts to foreign aid. David Miliband, the CEO of International Rescue Committee, explains why it is a bad idea for US to cut foreign aid. Following is a transcript of the video.

At a time when there are global humanitarian crises, the demand us to step up our effort rather than to cut it back, this is the worst possible times to be cutting back on health, water and sanitation support for kids and women who are the victims of wars around the world, whether in Syria, or in South Sudan. There is a famine, the worst famine that the UN has seen since 1945 across Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria. So this is a terrible time for the US to be signalling that it’s seeking to cut foreign aid budget that is already only 0.2% of US national income, less than 1% of the federal budget. Now is the time for congress, which is supposed to hold the purse strings to show its metal and defend the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in the world who have benefitted from American generosity, and who I know from my own experience, benefit from aid that is well targeted and well delivered.

