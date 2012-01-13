WATCH: A British Cameraman Takes A Tumble Interviewing Prominent UK Politician

This sure is one way to cut through a politician’s defensive rhetoric.



While interviewing David Miliband, the handsome brother of the leader of Britain’s Labour Party Ed Miliband (yes, the man apparently “too ugly” to be prime minister), a cameraman took a huge tumble having failed to spot a traffic island in the middle of the road.

No sooner had Miliband begun to give a textbook and constructed answer to an interview question than he was suddenly interrupted by the fall.

Have a look at the video below, courtesy of The Telegraph.

